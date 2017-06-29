Now Playing
Posted: June 29, 2017

What Does Google Have to Say About You?

What Does Google Have to Say About You?
What Does Google Have to Say About You?
What Does Google Have to Say About You?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

Google seems to hold the hidden secrets to everyone lives, whether its an old post or photo, or in some cases a video. With our youth becoming more tech savvy everyday, we have to be cautious of what our children may find on the internet about us. Also we have to warn our children to not post everything because it will never go away and always come back to haunt them.

Whats on your bathroom wall?


