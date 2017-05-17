Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 17, 2017

What’s Wrong With Mo’Nique?

Comments

Related

View Larger
What’s Wrong With Mo’Nique?
View Larger
What’s Wrong With Mo’Nique?
View Larger
What’s Wrong With Mo’Nique?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

 


Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the host were able to dig deep and figure out exactly what made Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique so upset at Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels.

Ever since the film ‘Precious’, rumors has it that Mo’Nique has been blacked balled in the acting world because she was too hard to work with. After allegedly not being paid to promote ‘Precious’, Mo’Nique has been taking out her anger on any one who had anything to do with the film, three of them being Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry. (Check Out Previous Story)

Just two years ago, Mo’Niue released two emails  that she said indicated that Daniels initially was interested in having her play the role of Cookie on his hit series “Empire.” The role ultimately went to Taraji P. Henson.

So it seems as if alot of behind the scenes treatment toward Mo’Nique is what sent her over the edge causing her to lash out.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation