What’s Wrong With Mo’Nique?



Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the host were able to dig deep and figure out exactly what made Actress/Comedian Mo’Nique so upset at Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels.

Ever since the film ‘Precious’, rumors has it that Mo’Nique has been blacked balled in the acting world because she was too hard to work with. After allegedly not being paid to promote ‘Precious’, Mo’Nique has been taking out her anger on any one who had anything to do with the film, three of them being Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry. (Check Out Previous Story)

Just two years ago, Mo’Niue released two emails that she said indicated that Daniels initially was interested in having her play the role of Cookie on his hit series “Empire.” The role ultimately went to Taraji P. Henson.

So it seems as if alot of behind the scenes treatment toward Mo’Nique is what sent her over the edge causing her to lash out.