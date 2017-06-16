Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Who Knew Chante Moore Could Sing Like This!?

Who Knew Chante Moore Could Sing Like This!?
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15: Singer Chante Moore performs onstage during BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 at Orpheum Theatre on March 15, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET)
Who Knew Chante Moore Could Sing Like This!?

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Singer Chante Moore was captured on video showing off her vocal range. Chante sings in a “Whistle register.” Singers like Mariah Carrey are known for easily showcasing this high pitched singing register.

We didn’t know Chante Moore could sing this high! Check out the video below!

 

 

What do you think of Chante Moore’s vocal range?


