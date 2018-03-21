Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2018

Winter Storm Shuts Down Federal Government

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Snow! Snow! And more snow! This late season winter storm has shut down Washington, D.C. Several White House events have been canceled. It’s naturally effecting air travel as well.

Check on the safety of your family members in that area.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pqFWuj

 

 

 

 

