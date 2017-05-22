Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2017

Woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill

Woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
Woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
Woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

A jury awarded a Florida woman just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-thru of a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Florida.

When Joanne Mogavero went through the drive-thru of a Starbucks in July 2014, the lid of her coffee cup came off as the employee handed it to her and hot coffee spilled onto her lap, causing serious burn injuries.

The lawsuit, which was originally filed by Morgan and Morgan in 2015, was seeking at least $15,000 in damages to cover Mogavero’s medical expenses.

The jury determined that Starbucks was 80 percent negligent and Mogavero was 20 percent negligent.

They found that Mogavero’s damages for “pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life” was $55,000 in the past and $30,000 in the future.

This led the jury to determine that Mogavero should be awarded a total of $100,492.14.


