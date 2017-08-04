Now Playing
Posted: August 04, 2017

Woman gives back-to-school makeovers to homeless girls

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Giving Hands1

A once-homeless Florida woman is giving back to her community after somebody took a chance on her and changed her life.

Vanessa Howard, of Tampa, explained to WFTS that after someone helped her get her life on track, she decided to give others a fresh start with free makeovers at her Giving Hands Beauty Salon.

The mother of five usually provides beauty treatment to older homeless women, but this month, WFTS said, she has a different set of clients.

August is Howard’s “Back to School Princess Party” for young girls who are homeless, WFTS reported.

“We do their hair and their nails. We buy uniforms for them to go back to school. Socks, shoes, underwear even school supplies,” Howard told WFTS. “We make sure that when they go back to school, they are confident and ready.”

Howard’s work is part of the Giving Hands Foundation.

 


