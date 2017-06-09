An Indiana mother filed a lawsuit against one of her son’s teachers and his principal after they allegedly forced him to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to Jamie Porter, her son’s first-grade teacher removed him from class after he refused to recite the pledge in March. The ACLU has since filed a lawsuit on the family’s behalf to argue that the boy was “protesting.”

“He was doing it to protest the government of the United States, as it was racist, greedy and does not care about people,” the lawsuit stated, adding that the student “was extremely upset at this treatment by his teacher and the principal as he was made to feel that he had done something terribly wrong and was in trouble.”