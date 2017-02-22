A woman from Flint, Michigan, who says she’d heard stories recently of women being lured out of their vehicles by the strange objects that had been left on their cars couldn’t believe it when it happened to her as she left work Thursday.

Ashley Hardacre posted a picture on Facebook along with a message that has been shared more than 90,000 times, and many are praising her for quick thinking and safety first mentality.

Hardacre said that as she was leaving work she found a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper in such a way that it had to be intentional.

She said she quickly replayed in her head the stories she’d heard about other women finding out of place objects on their cars so that they could be lured out.

She also noticed that there were two cars near her and that one was running, so instead of doing something about the shirt, she locked her doors and drove away.

Hardacre later spoke with CBS News and reiterated that this thing “a lot of people think … is fake” is something her mother had warned about.

“I posted about the incident to inform others that it can happen to anyone and that they shouldn’t fall for it,” she said. “A lot of people think it is fake or it won’t happen to them. But you can never be too safe.”

“They are unsure what the intentions were of whoever wrapped the flannel around my windshield wiper, but it was intentional by the way it was placed,” she added. “So I have taken any opportunity to inform other people of the potential harm.”

Even though it may have been nothing, police are looking into this, given the attention surrounding Hardacre’s post.

Flint Township Police Detective Sgt. Brad Wangler advised locals to stay “vigilant” but calm.

“If something doesn’t seem right, or the hairs on the back of your neck stand up,” he told CBS News. “But by all means, we need to know about this stuff when it happened.”

He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened before. There have been no other incidences like this. It’s kind of unknown as to what or why or who [did this].”

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video to see whether something nefarious was afoot.