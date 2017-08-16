Women pepper-sprayed during brawl at funeral home viewing

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A brawl at the Young Lusian Funeral Home during the viewing for a man led to several women being pepper-sprayed.

Officers responded to the funeral home, 2060 Germantown St., around 3:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fight involving several family members.

According to a Dayton police report, a woman arrived at the viewing claiming to be the current girlfriend of the dead man, however the wife asked the woman to be removed from the viewing.

A fight started between the two women and one of the woman’s daughter’s, according to the report.

A family member attending the viewing pepper-sprayed the women and the fight subsided, the report read.

It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.