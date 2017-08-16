Now Playing
Posted: August 16, 2017

Women pepper-sprayed during brawl at funeral home viewing

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

GettyImages-466142740-RJuU12jh66h4J2tqj9njENP-680x383

A brawl at the Young Lusian Funeral Home during the viewing for a man led to several women being pepper-sprayed.

Officers responded to the funeral home, 2060 Germantown St., around 3:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fight involving several family members.

According to a Dayton police report, a woman arrived at the viewing claiming to be the current girlfriend of the dead man, however the wife asked the woman to be removed from the viewing.

A fight started between the two women and one of the woman’s daughter’s, according to the report.

A family member attending the viewing pepper-sprayed the women and the fight subsided, the report read.

It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
