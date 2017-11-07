It’s a Wrap! Jill Scott Filed for Divorce

By jojooneal95

R&B singer Jill Scott filed for divorce from her husband Mike Dobson after only 15 months of marriage.

And now he is speaking out. “She’s an evil woman,” the husband told a media publication. “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

That’s not all Mike Dobson had to say about his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Jill Scott’s ready to activate the prenup!

