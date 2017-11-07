Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: November 07, 2017

It’s a Wrap! Jill Scott Filed for Divorce

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

R&amp;B singer Jill Scott filed for divorce from her husband Mike Dobson after only 15 months of marriage.

And now he is speaking out. “She’s an evil woman,” the husband told a media publication. “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

That’s not all Mike Dobson had to say about his soon-to-be ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Jill Scott’s ready to activate the prenup!

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zCTwBB

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation