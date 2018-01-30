Xscape? Minus Kandi !

By Jasmine E Hankins

2017 ended off on a high note for the female group Xscape. From their tour, award show performances and TV show, Xscape is ready to kick things off in 2018 with a bang!

However at the end of 2017 Xscape announced on “Watch What Happens Live” that, Kandi will move on to Broadway, while the other members Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, will continue to make music.

Many Xscape fans were highly disappointed at the separation but patiently waited for the new music from the new three member group Xscape.

Now not only has Kandi left the group, but they hired R&B singer/ Reality Star Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband to manage the group.

Tiny made a statement about the case as follows…

“We sat down with him, had some food and just talked, like how most business takes place, he just got out vision and he saw potential in us.”

Tiny also adds,

“We love what he did with Tamar and Lady Gaga and we also knew he understood the business. We’re really excited.”