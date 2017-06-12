Now Playing
Posted: June 12, 2017

Xscape reportedly signs on for docu series on Bravo

Xscape reportedly signs on for docu series on Bravo
Xscape reportedly signs on for docu series on Bravo
Xscape reportedly signs on for docu series on Bravo

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Xscape is reportedly doing a docu series on Bravo to celebrate their reunion.

The group, which is made up of Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott, only months ago announced that they were getting back together and that they would be doing their first performance together in 20 years at the Essence Festival.

According to TMZ, the docu-series is already filming in Atlanta for a November premiere on Bravo, where it will reportedly air when The Real Housewives of Atlanta starts its next season so that the series will be able to piggyback off of that show.

Love & Hip-Hop‘s Mona Scott-Young will reportedly executive produce the project.


