Posted: June 02, 2017

5 Year Old Girl Wants Barack Back!

5 Year Old Girl Wants Barack Back!

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

This little cutie goes by the name on Taylor and she wants to know why Barack Obama had to leave office and why is Donald Trump the new President. Which is the samething many of us have been wondering. Check out this video of Taylor interrogating her mother with these serious questions !

 


