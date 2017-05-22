Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2017

6-Year Old St. Louis Boy’s Viral Video Calls for An End to Violence

6-Year Old St. Louis Boy's Viral Video Calls for An End to Violence
6-Year Old St. Louis Boy’s Viral Video Calls for An End to Violence
6-Year Old St. Louis Boy’s Viral Video Calls for An End to Violence
6-Year Old St. Louis Boy’s Viral Video Calls for An End to Violence

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Jeffrey Laney is a 6-year old from St. Louis. His recent video calling for an end to violence has gone viral.

He is both adorable and very serious about his message.  “Just act good.”

Take a listen to what Jeffrey had to say: http://bit.ly/2rJpy7x

 

 


