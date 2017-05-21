Yolanda Adams Starts a Coffee Company

Yolanda Adams is not just a singer or actress , but now she has launched her own Coffee Company. Her brand is one that is made up of healthy ingredients. Some of the flavors include Yolanda’s Signature Blend, Columbia Supremo and Peru Organic.

To find out more information on Yolanda’s Coffee Brand,

Click here http://gospelflava.com/v2/yolanda-adams-launches-coffee-company/