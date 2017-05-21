Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2017

Yolanda Adams Starts a Coffee Company

Yolanda Adams Starts a Coffee Company
Yolanda Adams Starts a Coffee Company
Yolanda Adams Starts a Coffee Company

By mnels51

Star 945 Blog

Yolanda Adams is not just a singer or actress , but now she has launched her own Coffee Company.  Her brand is one that is made up of healthy ingredients.  Some of the flavors include Yolanda’s Signature Blend, Columbia Supremo and Peru Organic

To find out more information on Yolanda’s Coffee Brand,

Click here http://gospelflava.com/v2/yolanda-adams-launches-coffee-company/

 

 


