By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

If you bought electronics between 2000 and 2011, you may be owed part of a $45 million settlement of a class action lawsuit against LG Chem, Hitachi Maxell, and NEC Corporation.

The claim is that these 3 companies, manufacturers of lithium-ion cylindrical batteries, fixed battery prices for more than 10 years.

If you bought a cellphone, laptop, tablet computer, or power tool between Jan 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011, you may be owed part of the $44.95 million settlement the companies agreed to pay consumers who bought any of these products.

No proof of purchase or receipts required.

Find out how to file your claim: http://bit.ly/2iTHE6T