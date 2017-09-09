By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A children’s hospital is offering Florida families free access to pediatricians during Hurricane Irma.

Families who need to access healthcare during and after Hurricane Irma can speak with Nemours’ board certified pediatricians through a smartphone, tablet or the internet.

Nemours began to offer access to its CareConnect Friday afternoon.

Families can access the service at www.NemoursCareConnect.com or via the Nemours CareConnect app on Apple or Android Stores.

The normal charge for the service will be waived for families in Florida with coupon code: Irma.

Nemours offered complimentary visits on CareConnect to families in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey in August.