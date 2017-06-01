Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 01, 2017

Do You Over Compensate as a Single Parent?

Comments

Related

View Larger
Do You Over Compensate as a Single Parent?
View Larger
Do You Over Compensate as a Single Parent?
View Larger
Do You Over Compensate as a Single Parent?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

 

 

Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show during the Black Moms Matter Segment,the topic was sometimes parents especially single parents can compensate when they work too much, do you feel like you have ever done that?


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation