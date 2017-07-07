Now Playing
Posted: July 08, 2017

Win Tickets To Ginuwine Friday, July 21st!

By Hamilton, Keniece

Listen all week (7/10-7/21) at 8:05am, 12:05pm & 4:05pm for your chance to win tickets to see Ginuwine at House of Blues on Friday, July 21st!

 

Call the STAR 94.5 hotline at 844-945-2945 when you hear the cue, be caller #9 and you could win tickets to the show!

For another chance to win CLICK HERE!

