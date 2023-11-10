Listen To Win Tamar Braton Tickets

Tamar Braxton is bringing her Love And War 10 Year Anniversary Tour to the House of Blues on Sunday, December 3rd and STAR 94.5 has you way in!

Listen this week (11/13-11/17) at 11a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

For another opportunity to win, enter below between November 10th - November 20th to win tickets!

For ticket purchase information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 10th - November 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 or (2) enter from November 10th - November 20th on the WCFB mobile app or website (www.star945.com) to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On Air and One (1) winner will be selected for the mobile app. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Tamar Braxton at House of Blues on Sunday, December 3rd. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group