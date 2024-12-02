You Could Win Gladys Knight Tickets with JoJo

Gladys Knight

You could win tickets to see seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Gladys Knight perform live at the Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts on March 11th, 2025.

Listen to JoJo this week (12/2-12/6) inside the 2pm hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show.

Can’t wait to win? Click here for details on purchasing tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 2nd - December 6th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 321-204-7298 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: Two tickets to see Gladys Knight in concert on 3/11/25 at DPAC. ARV = $119 Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.


