Live entertainment trends are increasing demand for backstage technical talent

Independent Contributor

Live entertainment trends are directly fueling a surge in demand for entertainment tech jobs due to the industry's rapid growth and the specialized skills required to make every show run smoothly.

Goldman Sachs projects live music revenue alone was set to reach $38.2 billion in 2025, according to Fielddrive, with long-term projections pushing that figure to $67 billion by 203. Venues, festivals, and touring productions are all scaling up simultaneously, and that growth doesn't happen without stagehands, audio engineers, lighting technicians, and the full crew behind the curtain.

To Black professionals looking to enter or advance in the entertainment industry, backstage roles represent one of the more accessible and genuinely lucrative paths in a sector that's actively hiring. The front of the stage gets the attention; the technical crew gets consistent work and real career traction in a growing industry.

What Jobs Are in Demand in Live Entertainment?

The explosion of immersive shows, stadium tours, and high-production festivals has made technical backstage roles some of the most sought-after positions in the entertainment industry. According to Insight Global's 2025 entertainment talent report, global media and entertainment revenues reached $2.9 trillion in 2024 and are projected to hit $3.5 trillion by 2029; growth that's creating a consistent need for skilled technical talent recruitment at every level of production.

The live entertainment trends pushing the heaviest demand for technical talent right now include productions incorporating advanced lighting rigs, immersive audio setups, and real-time visual effects that require specialized skills to build, operate, and strike after every show. These aren't entry-level jobs that anyone can walk into; they're skilled roles that reward training and experience with strong pay and consistent bookings.

The most in-demand backstage positions currently include:

Audio stagehands and sound engineers who manage setup, operation, and breakdown of PA systems

Lighting technicians who program and operate moving rigs for touring and festival productions

Riggers who handle aerial equipment installation and load-in for large-scale productions

Video and LED wall technicians managing real-time visual content during live shows

Why Is Live Entertainment Growing So Rapidly?

Audiences are prioritizing shared, in-person experiences over passive consumption, and live entertainment is the clearest beneficiary of that cultural shift. Streaming made recorded music and video infinitely accessible, but that accessibility drove people toward the one thing streaming can't replicate: being in a room where something is actually happening. Productions have responded by raising the spectacle, such as bigger stages, more elaborate lighting designs, and richer sound environments, which require more skilled technical support, not less.

For organizers and production companies operating in high-volume markets like Orlando, finding a reliable technical crew is a persistent operational priority. Productions that need audio stagehands in Orlando, FL are working within a city that hosts major touring productions, theme park attractions, and convention events year-round; demand that keeps experienced technical crews continuously employed rather than hunting for sporadic bookings.

Understanding Why Technical Talent for Live Entertainment Is So Important

The backstage side of live entertainment trends is where the real career opportunity sits right now. Revenue projections, audience behavior, and production scale are all pointing in the same direction: more shows, more technical complexity, and more consistent demand for skilled crew. Whether you're already in the industry or considering the move, the technical lane is wide open.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.