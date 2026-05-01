Unforgettable summer vacation ideas for 2026

Independent Contributor

In summer 2026, vacationers can explore diverse escapes like pet-friendly Gulf Shores, the Scottish Highlands, Portugal's secluded Azores, and the iconic wildlife-rich scenery found throughout the Canadian Rockies.

Summer 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest travel years on record. According to NerdWallet, nearly half of all Americans plan to take a vacation this summer, with total spending on flights and lodging projected to exceed $475 billion. That means the biggest tourist hotspots will be busier than ever.

Here are some summer travel tips for an unforgettable summer vacation experience in 2026

1 Gulf Shores, Alabama

Gulf Shores is one of the most welcoming summer vacation destinations in the southern US. It's especially popular with domestic travelers who want a family vacation without leaving pets behind. Pet friendly accommodations in Gulf Shores range from beachfront condo rentals to full-service resorts.

With pristine white sand beaches, warm waters, and a relaxed atmosphere, it's a great place to relax and unwind on a family summer trip.

2 The Scottish Highlands

Visiting Europe and staying in typical cities like London, Paris, or Amsterdam means fighting through crowds and struggling to book tours and accommodation because of demand. The Scottish Highlands are a great way to see a totally different side of Europe.

Some of the possibilities in this exceptional region include:

Whiskey distillery tours

Loch Ness Day trips

Castle rentals

3 Azores, Portugal

When people travel to Portugal, they tend to go to either Porto or Lisbon. While these two cities have a lot to offer, they're also two of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe. The Azores are a different side of Portugal, where visitors can see:

Volcanic Lakes

Geothermal hot springs

Whales

With significantly fewer flights serving the area compared to Portugal's more popular tourist destinations, the Azores are much less crowded. According to blogTO, in 2026, Air Canada will begin regular summer flights to Ponta Delgada Airport.

4: Canadian Rockies

For travelers who want dramatic mountain scenery without crossing an ocean, the Canadian Rockies offer some of the most striking summer landscapes in the world. The region sits along a single scenic highway that connects two world-renowned national parks, making it easy to explore by car at your own pace.

Visitors can expect:

Glacial lakes with vivid turquoise coloring, fed by glacial meltwater that peaks through the summer months

You can spot plenty of Roadside wildlife, including bears and elk.

Hiking routes that range from gentle lakeside walks to multi-day alpine trails

While the Canadian Rockies can be a budget-friendly vacation, remember accommodation inside the parks sells out months in advance, so early booking is non-negotiable.

Have a Great Summer Vacation in the Best Summer Destinations

The right choice depends on the trip. Families seeking a low-maintenance summer vacation near home will love Gulf Shores. The picturesque Highlands and Azores reward travelers seeking something truly distinct from the typical European circuit.

For anyone looking for breathtaking scenery without taking a long-haul flight, the Canadian Rockies are the best option.

If you're interested in learning more about travel-related topics, see our other blog posts for more.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.