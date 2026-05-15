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What to do if you no longer agree with your solar panel agreement

If you no longer agree with your solar panel contract, review the agreement carefully, document any issues, and seek legal or consumer protection guidance before taking action.

Are you stuck in a solar panel agreement that is doing you more harm than good?

At a time when energy bills are increasing by the day, the last thing you want is to spend money on an energy service that is ripping you off. In 2026, about 56 million Americans are already facing higher electricity bills due to rate hikes approved in 2025, as per a CBS News report.

Switching to solar power is expensive for homeowners, which is why many are opting for solar panel agreements that promise to deliver lower energy bills without the steep upfront cost of purchasing and installing the panels.

However, these solar contracts aren't always as they seem, with many disputes arising between homeowners and the solar power companies.

How Does a Solar Panel Agreement Work?

Going solar is an effective way to substantially cut your energy costs, but if you're not ready for the upfront costs, there are options, and this is where solar panel agreements come into play.

Some solar companies offer to install the panels through either a lease or a financing arrangement. With a solar lease agreement, you'll pay for the service but won't own the equipment. Financing through solar loans allows homeowners to eventually own the solar panels once the loan balance is paid in full.

There's also a power purchase agreement, under which homeowners pay only for the power the system produces, while the equipment belongs to the solar company.

These agreements might look straightforward, but they typically have clauses and costs that might not be so obvious during the initial sales pitch. You should carefully review the terms before signing any long-term solar contract.

What to Do If You No Longer Agree with the Contract

Solar contracts are long-term, typically spanning 10-25 years. If you no longer agree with your contract, you might be confused about what to do next.

Start by reading your contract carefully, looking for a system performance guarantee, buyout options, or an early termination clause.

You may have a strong case for cancellation if the company failed to deliver the promised savings or the system is performing below what was promised. You'll need to prove this, so having a record of your utility bills, service records, and all communication with the company is necessary.

Canceling your solar contract isn't easy; you may need to seek help from an attorney or a solar cancellation company. They'll help you find legal grounds for rescission, such as material misrepresentation, and advise you on the next steps.

You can report the company to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state's Attorney General.

Don't Get Locked into Fraudulent Solar Panel Agreements

Solar power has gained popularity among homeowners over the past decade. Unfortunately, unscrupulous solar companies have also mushroomed, duping unsuspecting consumers into a solar panel agreement that often contains misleading promises. Once you notice a problem, move quickly to gather the relevant evidence and hire an attorney to help you pursue the dispute through the appropriate legal channels.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.