Posted: October 04, 2018

89,000 pounds of ham recalled after at least one death from Listeria contamination

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Ham being cut

A North Carolina company is recalling thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat ham products that could be contaminated with Listeria, a potentially deadly bacteria.

Johnson County Hams announced a recall of 89,096 pounds of ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham items that were produced between April 3, 2017, and Oct. 2, 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The deli ham products were sold in five states: Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia

At least one person has died and three others were sickened after eating deli ham products from Johnson County Hams, the USDA said.

Here’s a list of the recalled products:

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “JOHNSTON COUNTY HAMS, INC. COUNTRY STYLE FULLY COOKED BONELESS DELI HAM.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham” with sell-by dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “Padow’s Hams &amp; Deli, Inc. FULLY COOKED COUNTRY HAM BONELESS Glazed with Brown Sugar.”

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham LESS SALT Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC” with sell-by dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.

Varying weights of 7 to 8 pounds plastic-wrapped “GOODNIGHT BROTHERS COUNTRY HAM Boneless Fully Cooked.”

Eating food contaminated with Listeria can cause serious infections, especially among older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns, the USDA reported.

Symptoms of infection include fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion and gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea.

