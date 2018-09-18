Now Playing
Posted: September 18, 2018

2018 Emmys: ‘Blackish’ actor Jenifer Lewis wears Nike in support of Kaepernick

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Jennifer Lewis

Comedian and actress Jenifer Lewis made a political and fashion statement at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys red carpet Monday.

Wearing a custom red and black Nike sweatshirt accented with a silver sparkling swoosh, Nike leggings and sneakers, Lewis thought of the idea while swimming earlier in the week.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” Lewis told Variety on the red carpet.

Explaining more of her reasoning, Lewis said, “What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you. Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.

“These are not dark times,” she said. “These are awakening times and we all have to wake up!”

Kaepernick is the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign. A free agent in the NFL, the athlete drew national attention when he began sitting, then kneeling during the national anthem at football games. The demonstration was in protest of police brutality and racism in America.

