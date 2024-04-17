2024 Tribeca Festival lineup includes entries from Lily Gladstone, Brat Pack documentary and more

On Wednesday, the 2024 Tribeca Festival announced its features lineup, boasting more than 100 entries from 114 filmmakers hailing from 48 countries.

The annual event that was co-founded by Robert De Niro and his partner Jane Rosenthal runs from June 5 through June 16 in New York City. This year's entries include Andrew McCarthy's anticipated documentary Brats, starring his fellow former Brat Pack members Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and more.

Other films making their debut will be Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone starring in Jazzy, centering on her character from indie drama The Unknown Country; Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson's drama Daddio; and the medical thriller A Mistake, starring Elizabeth Banks.

The festival will also host animated films and documentaries, including The Cranes Call, "spotlighting war crimes investigators led by Amal and George Clooney," and a look into the life of the late musician and producer Tim Bergling, with Avicii: I'm Tim, featuring Chris Martin and David Guetta.

The full slate, as well as ticket info, can be found on the festival's website.

Rosenthal said in a statement, "Each year, the Tribeca Festival reflects our culture, capturing the essence of the present moment. We're thrilled to showcase our 23rd edition, delving into captivating explorations of artificial intelligence with Demis Hassabis, thought-provoking discussions on the future of democracy, and so much more."

She added, "Storytelling possesses a remarkable ability to bring us together, offering hope in these challenging times. We eagerly anticipate engaging with audiences on difficult yet timely subjects."

