The 2025 Met Gala red carpet was fabulous Take a look at some of the dandyism on display Monday nig

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Celebrity A-listers and most innovative creatives receive invitations to what’s known as “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala.

The high-class event is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On Monday evening, the 2025 affair was a celebration of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The Dandyism was on full display!

