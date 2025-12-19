2025’s chart-toppers: The 10 most played artists on country radio Did your favorite artist make this list?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Ella Langley performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Mediabase recently released its year-end radio charts showing which songs and artists were played the most in 2025.

These are the 10 artists who got played the most this year on Country radio stations across America.

#10 - Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel - Linebacker at Tarleton State University Koe played linebacker for Tarleton State University. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

#9 - Jessie Murph

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jessie Murph performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

#8 - Ella Langley

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Ella Langley performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

#7 - Riley Green

Riley Green performs on ABC's 'CMA Fest presented by SoFi' (Disney/Larry McCormack)

#6 - Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

#5 - Luke Combs

Luke Combs performs during 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

#4 - Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean at 2025's CMA Fest (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

#3 - Dylan Scott

PHOTOS: Cole Swindell, Dylan Scott, and Mackenzie Carpenter in Cincinnati Check out all the photos from Cole Swindell's "Win The Night Tour" at PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 8th. (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

#2 - Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

#1 - Morgan Wallen

Going on tour FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen announced his "Still the Problem" stadium tour for 2026. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Which artists did you listen to the most in 2025? Let us know by leaving a comment below.