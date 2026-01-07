2026 Actor Awards: the nominees

The Actor statue is seen during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards media preview and menu reveal at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

This year's nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Katherine Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Film

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Miles Caton, Sinners

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

