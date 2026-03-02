2026 Actor Awards: The winners

The 2026 Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The 2026 Actor Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA, were streamed on Netflix live from LA on Sunday, March 1.

Sinners was a big winner in the film category, taking home outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture; star Michael B. Jordan won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

On the TV side, The Studio was the standout. The Apple TV series won outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series, with Seth Rogen winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. He paid tribute to his late co-star Catherine O'Hara, who posthumously won outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in the show.

Harrison Ford received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the ceremony, which was hosted once again by Kristen Bell.

Here are all the winners:

Film

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Sinners

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Pitt

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Studio

Stunt ensemble honors

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

The Last of Us

