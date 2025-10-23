A 4 Year Tradition Is Returning To Popeyes Just In Time For The Holidays

Believe it or not, we are less than “40″ yes FORTY days away from Thanksgiving; and as I prepare to make my grocery list many of us are feeling the pinch at the grocery store as things seem to be a little more expensive as many of us are preparing our Thanksgiving menu.

It was reported that buying a turkey will be cost a little more due to a turkey shortage and with other side items and desserts to consider the last thing we should be concerned with is buying a turkey, but Popeyes is here to offer a potential option to consider.

For the fourth consecutive year the fast food chain is bringing back for a limited time their popular Cajun-Style Turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.

Imagine you and your family enjoying a fully cooked 11-13 pound turkey seasoned with Popeyes signature Louisiana spices all for the price of $54.99. That could add some comfort to your wallet and prep time so you can enjoy football or sharing family stories with loved ones.

Act fast because they are here for a limited time and while supplies last!