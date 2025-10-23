A 4 Year Tradition Is Returning To Popeyes Just In Time For The Holidays

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Waterloo. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Shawn Knight

Believe it or not, we are less than “40″ yes FORTY days away from Thanksgiving; and as I prepare to make my grocery list many of us are feeling the pinch at the grocery store as things seem to be a little more expensive as many of us are preparing our Thanksgiving menu.

It was reported that buying a turkey will be cost a little more due to a turkey shortage and with other side items and desserts to consider the last thing we should be concerned with is buying a turkey, but Popeyes is here to offer a potential option to consider.

For the fourth consecutive year the fast food chain is bringing back for a limited time their popular Cajun-Style Turkey just in time for Thanksgiving.

Imagine you and your family enjoying a fully cooked 11-13 pound turkey seasoned with Popeyes signature Louisiana spices all for the price of $54.99. That could add some comfort to your wallet and prep time so you can enjoy football or sharing family stories with loved ones.

Act fast because they are here for a limited time and while supplies last!

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!