50 festive country Christmas songs to brighten your holiday season Get in the holiday mood with these country Christmas classics

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 11: Reba McEntire onstage at the CMA Country Christmas at the Bridgestone Arena on November 11, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The holiday season is here, and here are 50 Country Christmas songs to listen to while you enjoy the most wonderful time of the year.

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

Please Come Home For Christmas by Gary Allan

The Christmas Song by Dan + Shay

Tennessee Christmas by Amy Grant

If We Make It Through December by Merle Haggard

Santa I’m Right Here by Toby Keith

Last Christmas by Taylor Swift

Santa Baby by Kellie Pickler

Baby It’s Cold Outside by Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Brett Eldredge

Run Run Rudolph by Luke Bryan

All I Want For Christmas Is A Real Good Tan by Kenny Chesney

Old Toy Trains by Roger Miller

Hard Candy Christmas by Dolly Parton

Where Are You Christmas? by Faith Hill

Christmas Without You by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

The Christmas Shoes by NewSong

A Christmas Letter by Keith Whitley

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Little Big Town

Til’ Santa’s Gone (I Just Can’t Wait) by Clint Black

Feliz Navidad by Clay Walker

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer by Gene Autry

Christmas In Dixie by Alabama

It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Thomas Rhett

Beer For Santa by Jon Pardi

The Christmas Guest by Johnny Cash

Dear Santa by Tim McGraw

Christmas Cookies by George Strait

Redneck 12 Days of Christmas by Jeff Foxworthy

Candy Cane Christmas by Darius Rucker

Little Drummer Boy by Carrie Underwood

Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy by Brad Paisley

Up On A Housetop by Reba McEntire

Holly Jolly Christmas by Lady A

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Vince Vance and the Valiants

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Randy Travis

Country Christmas by Loretta Lynn

I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight by Keith Urban

Let There Be Peace On Earth by Vince Gill

Winter Wonderland by Brooks & Dunn

I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Rascal Flatts

Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley and Martina McBride

Put A Little Holiday In Your Heart by LeAnn Rimes

Mary Did You Know? by Kenny Rogers and Wynonna Judd

Pretty Paper by Willie Nelson

Let It Be Christmas by Alan Jackson