75th Emmys: Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook win Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, at Monday's 75th annual Emmy Awards.

The pair won for playing siblings Roman and Siobhan Roy in the fourth and final season of HBO's Succession.

Nominated alongside Culkin were his Succession co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. Jeff Bridges, Bob Odenkirk and Pedro Pascal were also up for the award. After his name was called, Culkin shared a celebratory kiss with his wife, Jazz Charton, before giving Cox a big smooch right on the lips.

As Culkin took the stage to accept the prize, he removed his suit jacket and threw it on the ground. "Don't pick it up, I couldn't do the button," he told presenter Calista Flockhart. During his speech, he enthusiastically thanked his wife for their children, and proposed expanding their family.

“Jazz, I want more,” Kieran told her. “You said maybe, if I win!”

Nominated alongside Snook were Sharon Horgan, Melanie Lynskey, Elisabeth Moss, Bella Ramsey and Keri Russell.

After accepting her award, Snook thanked her daughter, with whom she was pregnant while filming the final season of Succession.

“I carried her with me in this last season, and really, it was her who carried me. It’s very easy to act when you’re pregnant because you’ve got hormones raging,” Snook said. “It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this performance."

"I love you so much," Snook added. "And it's all for you from here on out. Thank you."

