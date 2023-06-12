76th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

CBS

By George Costantino

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at the United Palace in New York and carried live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Play
Leopoldstadt

Best Musical
Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical
Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Kimberly Akimbo, Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Revival of a Play
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical
Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Best Costume Design of a Play
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade

Best Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Best Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

