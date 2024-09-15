76th Emmys: Jeremy Allen White wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White has another trophy to add to his shelf. The actor nabbed his second Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy for playing Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

While accepting his award, White thanked his fellow nominees, noting "I'm so honored to be in your company." He also gave a shout-out to his co-stars on The Bear, sharing, "I love you forever. I love to work with you. I want us to be in each other's lives forever. I love you so dearly."

"This show has changed my life," he said of The Bear. "It has instilled a faith that change is possible. That change is possible, if you are able to reach out you are really truly never actually alone."

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series were Larry David, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Matt Berry and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.