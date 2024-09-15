76th Emmys: Lamorne Morris wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lamorne Morris won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of State Trooper Whitley "Witt" Farr in FX's Fargo.
