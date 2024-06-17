77th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted for the third straight year by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City and carried live on CBS.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Musical
The Outsiders
Best Play
Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical
Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Best Direction of a Musical
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Original Score
Suffs, music & lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best Book of a Musical
Suffs, Shaina Taub
Best Choreography
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Best Costume Design of a Play: Dede Ayite
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
Best Orchestrations
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Best Sound Design of a Play
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
