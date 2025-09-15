77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s 'The Studio' wins outstanding comedy series

Comedy series winners ‘The Studio’ at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
By Jill Lances

It seems that Hollywood decided to celebrate a show about Hollywood. Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series The Studio nabbed the Emmy Sunday night for outstanding comedy series.

The show, which was nominated for its debut season, beat out Abbott ElementaryThe BearHacksNobody Wants ThisOnly Murders in the BuildingShrinking and What We Do In The Shadows.

"I’ll do my best attempt at sincerity. If you watched our show, if you appreciated our show, if you voted for our show especially, thank you very much," Rogen said in his acceptance speech. "I’m legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me."
Looking to his cast and crew, he noted, "These are the best people I know and to have them spend their days with me, working with me, is truly one of the great honors of my life." He added, "Thank you so much. We couldn’t appreciate this more.”

The Studio had 23 nominations going into the night and picked up 13 awards. According to Variety, that is a record for the most wins for a comedy series, surpassing The Bear's 10 wins in 2023. The show also broke the record for the most wins by a freshman comedy series. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!