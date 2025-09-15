77th Emmys: Tramell Tillman makes history as outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa was named the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series Sunday night at the 77th Emmy Awards. She won for her role in The Pitt, beating out Patricia Arquette (Severance), Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), Julianne Nicholson (Paradise), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) and Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus).

She paid tribute to the nurses who inspired her character, Dana Evans, as well as The Pitt family; her children and husband; Warner Bros and HBO Max.

Tramell Tillman was then announced as outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Severance, taking home his first Emmy for his first-ever Emmy nomination; he makes history as the first Black man to win the award.

"You remember what you want to remember, you make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public," Tramell began his acceptance speech, recalling advice he received from his first acting coach: his mother. "My first acting coach was tough, y'all, but all great mothers are."

"Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you," he continued. "Thank you to the Academy. I am full. I am humbled. I am honored, and as my mama would say, 'Woo. Look at God!'"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.