'A Minecraft Movie' sequel coming summer 2027

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

"Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft," the post's caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

