Aaron Pierre finally breaks his silence about his video that broke the internet

Aaron Pierre, (the voice of Mufasa), recently hit the spirit tunnel on the Jennifer Hudson Show and of course the video went viral!

After Aaron Pierre spiced up the spirit tunnel on the Jennifer Hudson show with that viral video, he went silent for a while. Now, we finally get to see his reaction to the way he drove the internet buck wild with his dance moves and super handsome good looks!

This happened during a recent interview with People- Aaron Pierre Reacts to Jennifer Hudson Turning Off Comments on His Spirit Tunnel Clip

I’m not sure where you’ve been lately, but if you somehow missed Aaron glidin’ and two-steppin’ his way down that Jennifer Hudson show spirit tunnel....take a first look. (And for those of us who can’t get enough watching it, let’s look again! LOL!) Aaron Pierre Reacts to Viral ‘That’s Mufasa’ Memes and Comments







