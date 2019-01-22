Oscars 2019: See the list of nominees

2019 Oscar Top Nominees

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The awards season is in full swing. The latest: Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning.

>> Read more trending news

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weir - The Favourite

Animated Short

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman

Sam Elliot - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Live Action Short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Original Score

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Original Song

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"I’ll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlackkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Leading Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternal’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Leading Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Directing

BlackkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlackkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

The 91st Oscars will air on Feb. 24 on ABC.