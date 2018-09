By jojooneal95

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82. The iconic Hollywood actor known for his roles in “Smokey and the Bandit”, “Boogie Nights”, and more, passed away at a hospital yesterday in Jupiter, Florida.

Burt Reynolds has Florida ties. He was raised in Riviera Beach near West Palm, and attended Florida State University on a football scholarship.

Read more about his life and career:

https://bit.ly/2wVx1ER

R.I.P. Bandit