'Addams Family Values' to make HD debut + limited return to theaters

Before there was Wednesday, there was director Barry Sonnenfeld's hit Addams Family movies, starring the late Raul Julia as Gomez, Anjelica Huston as Morticia and Christina Ricci as Wednesday.

Incidentally, the latter's addition to the Wednesday cast — as one of Jenna Ortega's teachers on the Netflix phenomenon — was a nod to her pitch-perfect performances in the movies, which kicked off in 1991 with The Addams Family.

The second hit movie of the series, 1993's Addams Family Values, however, has never made it onto Blu-ray or HD Digital — until now.

Just in time for Halloween, on Oct. 29, to be precise, the comedy will make its debut on both formats in a fully remastered form.

Also, there's a new director's commentary from Sonnenfeld and screenwriter Paul Rudnick, as well as newly unearthed interviews from the cast, which also starred Christopher Lloyd, Joan Cusack and Carol Kane.

The movie will also haunt theaters for a limited run on Nov. 10 and Nov. 13, as part of Paramount Home Entertainment and Fangoria's "Scream Greats" series.

