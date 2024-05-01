'Ahsoka' baddie Ivanna Sakhno downloading role in 'M3GAN 2.0'

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno has a "major part" in the upcoming sequel to the killer toy movie M3GAN, Deadline is reporting.

Sakhno, who played baddie Shin Hati in the Disney+ Star Wars show, will join returning stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw for M3GAN 2.0, which was announced shortly after the modestly budgeted thriller became a box office hit in 2023.

The movie, made for a reported $12 million, went on to score more than $180 million worldwide.

James Wan, the mind behind horror movies like The Conjuring series, produced the film with Jason Blum's Blumhouse, the production company behind creepy hits including 2016's Hush and the 2017 Oscar winner Get Out.

The trade reports the original hit's screenwriter, Akela Cooper, is returning for the 2025 follow-up, joined behind the keyboard by M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone.

