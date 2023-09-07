Al Pacino's 29-year-old baby mama reportedly files for full custody of their new son

Noor Alfallah, the 29-year-old mom to three-month-old Roman Alfallah Pacino, has reportedly filed paperwork for full custody of the son she shares with 83-year-old Al Pacino.

Page Six reports the paperwork also lays out "reasonable visitation" for the Oscar-winning actor and stipulates he will take part in decisions including schooling, doctor's visits and the like.

The documentation obtained by the publication also stipulates Pacino will pay for her legal fees and court costs related to their new bundle of joy.

Pacino made headlines in May when ABC Audio confirmed he and Alfallah were expecting; the mom-to-be was reportedly around eight months along when the news broke.

Little Roman is the fourth child for The Godfather series star and the first for Alfallah.

Pacino also has a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Pacino from his relationship with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino from his time with Vacation actress Beverly D'Angelo.

