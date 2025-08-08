Alicia Silverstone shares update on 'Clueless' TV show: 'Really excited about it'

Alicia Silverstone has shared an update on the Clueless TV series.
The actress spoke about what fans can expect from the upcoming Peacock show that continues the story from the 1995 Amy Heckerling film while guesting on Today.
"I'm really excited about it," Silverstone said. "I think we're going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher."
Clueless was inspired by Jane Austen's classic novel, Emma. It follows a wealthy teenage girl from Beverly Hills as she plays matchmaker to two of her lonely teachers, gives a new friend a makeover and navigates her own love life.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.