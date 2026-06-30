Amanda Batula to exit 'Summer House' after nine seasons

Amanda Batula is saying goodbye to Summer House.

The reality TV star is exiting the Bravo series and will not appear in its upcoming season 11 after nine seasons as a full-time cast member, according to Deadline.

ABC Audio has reached out to Bravo for confirmation.

The 10th season of Summer House captured the zeitgeist due to a scandal that has been given the colloquial name "Scamanda."

After months of rumors, Batula and West Wilson confirmed they are in a relationship in posts made to Instagram on March 31. Batula is married to Summer House cast member Kyle Cooke, although they are divorcing. Wilson is fellow Summer House star Ciara Miller's ex-boyfriend, and Batula was considered one of Miller's close friends.

Wilson will also not return to Summer House for season 11, according to the outlet.

Although Batula is exiting Summer House, that doesn't mean she's fully out of the Bravo-verse quite yet. She currently stars in the Summer House spinoff series In the City. That show has yet to be picked up for a season 2.

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