Anjelica Huston opens up about secret cancer battle

Anjelica Huston is opening up about her secret battle with cancer.

The actress revealed she had "a bout with cancer" after she made the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum in an interview with People shared Wednesday.

"I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself," Huston said. "It's not something that came lightly."

Huston has decided to keep the type of cancer she had private. She said her diagnosis came as a big shock.

"It made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things," Huston said.

She also confirmed that she's now "in the clear," meaning fully cancer-free.

"I'm at the four-year mark, and that means so much to me," Huston said. "It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

Huston had a simple celebration after she found out she was cancer-free, saying she "just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was."

Now, Huston said she is ready to share what she has been through in order to hopefully help others.

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," Huston said. "Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.